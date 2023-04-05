Mayo Clinic Makes New $10.86 Million Investment in Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM)

Mayo Clinic purchased a new position in shares of Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 643,617 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $10,858,000. Black Stone Minerals makes up about 54.7% of Mayo Clinic’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BSM. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 29.2% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 37,467 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $502,000 after buying an additional 8,473 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in Black Stone Minerals by 2.6% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 70,100 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $944,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Black Stone Minerals in the first quarter valued at $77,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Black Stone Minerals by 48.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 325,532 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,382,000 after acquiring an additional 106,352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Black Stone Minerals by 29.2% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 870,043 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $7,587,000 after acquiring an additional 196,837 shares in the last quarter. 16.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Black Stone Minerals

In other news, CEO Thomas L. Carter, Jr. purchased 32,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.32 per share, with a total value of $497,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,590,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,693,982.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Black Stone Minerals news, CEO Thomas L. Carter, Jr. purchased 30,000 shares of Black Stone Minerals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.58 per share, for a total transaction of $467,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,620,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,835,039.78. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas L. Carter, Jr. purchased 32,500 shares of Black Stone Minerals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.32 per share, for a total transaction of $497,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,590,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,693,982.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 93,650 shares of company stock valued at $1,459,028 over the last 90 days. 20.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Black Stone Minerals Stock Performance

Several research firms recently weighed in on BSM. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Black Stone Minerals from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Raymond James lowered shares of Black Stone Minerals from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Black Stone Minerals from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Black Stone Minerals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Black Stone Minerals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.00.

Shares of BSM traded down $0.15 on Wednesday, reaching $16.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 122,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 753,003. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 5.64 and a quick ratio of 5.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.61. Black Stone Minerals, L.P. has a 12-month low of $12.81 and a 12-month high of $20.24.

Black Stone Minerals Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.86%. This is an increase from Black Stone Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Black Stone Minerals’s payout ratio is currently 90.48%.

Black Stone Minerals Profile

Black Stone Minerals LP is an exploration company. The firm engages in the exploration of oil and natural gas minerals. It focuses on the operation of Louisiana-Mississippi Salt Basins, Western Gulf, Permian Basin, Palo Duro Basin, East Texas Basin, Anadarko Basin, Appalachian Basin, Arkoma Basin, Bend Arch-Fort Worth, and Southwestern Wyoming.

