Mayo Clinic Invests $267,000 in Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRNE)

Mayo Clinic bought a new stake in Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRNE – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 300,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $267,000. Sorrento Therapeutics comprises about 1.3% of Mayo Clinic’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Mayo Clinic owned 0.06% of Sorrento Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRNE. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Sorrento Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in Sorrento Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Weaver Consulting Group raised its position in Sorrento Therapeutics by 351.5% in the fourth quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 45,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 35,500 shares during the period. Frontier Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Sorrento Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Sorrento Therapeutics by 35.9% in the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 26,473 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.48% of the company’s stock.
Several research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sorrento Therapeutics in a research report on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on Sorrento Therapeutics from $20.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Dawson James lowered Sorrento Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th.
Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc engages in the research, development and manufacture of biopharmaceutical products. It focuses on therapies to treat specific stages in the evolution of cancer, from elimination, to equilibrium and escape which include biosimilars, immuno-oncology antibodies, cellular therapy, cell internalizing antibodies, and antibody drug conjugates.
