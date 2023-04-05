Mask Network (MASK) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $431.35 Million

Mask Network (MASK) traded up 2.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 4th. During the last seven days, Mask Network has traded down 16.8% against the US dollar. Mask Network has a market cap of $431.35 million and $178.46 million worth of Mask Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mask Network token can now be purchased for $5.82 or 0.00020386 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Mask Network Token Profile

Mask Network was first traded on February 21st, 2021. Mask Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 74,162,500 tokens. Mask Network’s official Twitter account is @realmasknetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Mask Network is news.mask.io. The Reddit community for Mask Network is https://reddit.com/r/masknetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Mask Network’s official website is www.mask.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Mask Network provides users with the tools to encrypt their posts & chats on social networks, allowing only their friends to decrypt them.”

