Marvell Technology, Inc. to Post Q1 2025 Earnings of $0.29 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research reduced their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Marvell Technology in a research report issued on Thursday, March 30th. Zacks Research analyst A. Bhagat now forecasts that the semiconductor company will post earnings of $0.29 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.42. The consensus estimate for Marvell Technology’s current full-year earnings is $0.91 per share.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Marvell Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $65.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $58.54.

Marvell Technology Stock Down 3.5 %

MRVL stock opened at $40.48 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Marvell Technology has a 1 year low of $33.75 and a 1 year high of $72.32. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.60. The firm has a market cap of $34.69 billion, a PE ratio of -213.05, a PEG ratio of 14.22 and a beta of 1.44.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.01). Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 2.76% and a positive return on equity of 8.46%. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Marvell Technology

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 0.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 66,690,673 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,861,697,000 after purchasing an additional 598,783 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 118,898.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 62,452,538 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,313,242,000 after purchasing an additional 62,400,056 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 16.1% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 36,482,866 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,588,099,000 after purchasing an additional 5,070,739 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,272,190 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $936,082,000 after purchasing an additional 1,603,857 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 0.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,704,836 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $802,625,000 after purchasing an additional 162,854 shares in the last quarter. 81.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Marvell Technology

In other Marvell Technology news, EVP Dan Christman sold 6,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.05, for a total transaction of $312,126.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 85,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,933,821.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Marvell Technology news, insider Muhammad Raghib Hussain sold 46,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.22, for a total transaction of $1,950,564.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 757,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,974,979.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Dan Christman sold 6,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.05, for a total transaction of $312,126.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 85,425 shares in the company, valued at $3,933,821.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 68,978 shares of company stock valued at $2,881,891 over the last quarter. 0.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Marvell Technology Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Investors of record on Friday, April 7th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is currently -126.32%.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers compute, networking, storage, and custom solutions. The firm designs, develops, and sells integrated circuits. The company was founded by Wei Li Dai, Pantas Sutardja, and Sehat Sutardja in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

