Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ) Price Target Lowered to $5.00 at KeyCorp

Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ – Get Rating) had its price target cut by analysts at KeyCorp from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 16.82% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Marqeta from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Mizuho dropped their target price on Marqeta from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Marqeta from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $5.50 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Marqeta from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $6.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Marqeta from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $4.50 in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Marqeta currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $7.74.

Shares of NASDAQ MQ traded down $0.13 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.28. The company had a trading volume of 1,756,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,306,867. Marqeta has a 52 week low of $3.46 and a 52 week high of $12.06. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.33 and its 200 day moving average is $6.26. The company has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.59 and a beta of 1.82.

Marqeta ( NASDAQ:MQ Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.05. Marqeta had a negative return on equity of 12.19% and a negative net margin of 24.70%. The company had revenue of $203.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.07) earnings per share. Marqeta’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Marqeta will post -0.38 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in Marqeta by 349.7% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 37,142,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,050,000 after acquiring an additional 28,882,196 shares during the period. Visa Inc. bought a new position in Marqeta during the first quarter worth $137,389,000. State Street Corp increased its position in Marqeta by 785.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,385,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,004,000 after acquiring an additional 7,438,632 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Marqeta by 87.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,582,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,028,000 after buying an additional 7,280,853 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in Marqeta by 212,601.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,598,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,403,000 after buying an additional 5,595,677 shares during the period. 61.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marqeta, Inc operates a cloud-based open application programming interface platform that delivers card issuing and transaction processing services to developers, technical product managers, and visionary entrepreneurs. It offers its solutions in various verticals, including commerce disruptors, digital banks, tech giants, and financial institutions.

