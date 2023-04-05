Marks and Spencer Group (LON:MKS) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $131.11

Marks and Spencer Group plc (LON:MKS – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 131.11 ($1.63) and traded as high as GBX 168.50 ($2.09). Marks and Spencer Group shares last traded at GBX 166.05 ($2.06), with a volume of 4,144,425 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 125 ($1.55) to GBX 160 ($1.99) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Marks and Spencer Group to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 115 ($1.43) to GBX 130 ($1.61) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Citigroup raised shares of Marks and Spencer Group to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 175 ($2.17) price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research report on Monday, March 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 161.86 ($2.01).

Get Marks and Spencer Group alerts:

Marks and Spencer Group Trading Up 0.1 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 122.67, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of £3.21 billion, a PE ratio of 1,023.98, a PEG ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.64. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 154.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 131.46.

Marks and Spencer Group Company Profile

Marks and Spencer Group plc operates various retail stores. It operates through five segments: UK Clothing & Home, UK Food, International, Ocado, and All Other. The company offers protein deli and dairy; produce; ambient and in-store bakery; meals dessert and frozen; and hospitality and ‘Food on the Move' products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Marks and Spencer Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marks and Spencer Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.