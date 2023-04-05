Mark Douglas Smith Sells 7,000 Shares of Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR) Stock

Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR – Get Rating) Director Mark Douglas Smith sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.77, for a total transaction of $215,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $495,766.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Phreesia Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PHR traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $30.19. 311,183 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 410,730. The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.78. Phreesia, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.19 and a twelve month high of $40.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.99 and a beta of 0.62.

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.78) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $76.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.50 million. Phreesia had a negative net margin of 62.71% and a negative return on equity of 52.67%. The firm’s revenue was up 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.90) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Phreesia, Inc. will post -2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Phreesia

Several research analysts recently commented on PHR shares. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Phreesia from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Citigroup raised Phreesia from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Phreesia from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. JMP Securities upped their target price on Phreesia from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on Phreesia from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Phreesia has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.15.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PHR. Capital Impact Advisors LLC boosted its position in Phreesia by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 21,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $688,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares in the last quarter. PFS Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Phreesia during the 4th quarter worth approximately $212,000. Silverarc Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Phreesia by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC now owns 85,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,763,000 after buying an additional 2,085 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Phreesia by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,676,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,624,000 after acquiring an additional 139,410 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Phreesia by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 44,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,431,000 after acquiring an additional 1,852 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.23% of the company’s stock.

Phreesia Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Phreesia, Inc is a healthcare software company, which engages in the provision of patient check-in solutions for medical practices. The firm offers appointments, clinical support, integration, registration, patient activation, analytics and reports, revenue cycle, patient surveys, and privacy and security products.

