Marathon Gold (OTCMKTS:MGDPF) Trading Down 1.7%

Marathon Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:MGDPF – Get Rating) traded down 1.7% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.58 and last traded at $0.59. 375,761 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 202% from the average session volume of 124,355 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.60.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Marathon Gold from C$3.50 to C$2.75 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Raymond James lowered shares of Marathon Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Desjardins decreased their price target on shares of Marathon Gold from C$2.70 to C$2.25 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Marathon Gold from C$1.75 to C$1.50 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their target price on Marathon Gold from C$1.50 to C$1.35 in a report on Tuesday, February 14th.

Get Marathon Gold alerts:

Marathon Gold Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.70.

About Marathon Gold

Marathon Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious and base metal prospects. It focuses on Valentine Gold Project located in Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada. The company was founded on December 3, 2009 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.