Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) Shares Down 5.2%

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Rating) was down 5.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $8.27 and last traded at $8.27. Approximately 10,228,466 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 35,846,535 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.72.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on MARA shares. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Marathon Digital in a research report on Monday. DA Davidson dropped their price target on Marathon Digital from $18.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. B. Riley dropped their price target on Marathon Digital from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Marathon Digital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $12.50 to $4.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.33.

Marathon Digital Stock Up 0.9 %

The company has a current ratio of 10.63, a quick ratio of 10.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.26 and a 200-day moving average of $7.83.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Marathon Digital Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MARA. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Marathon Digital by 1.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 474,377 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,259,000 after purchasing an additional 4,843 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Marathon Digital by 17.6% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 57,486 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,607,000 after purchasing an additional 8,588 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in Marathon Digital by 6.1% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 17,709 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Marathon Digital by 54.7% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 52,851 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,477,000 after purchasing an additional 18,693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in Marathon Digital by 33.9% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 14,230 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 3,601 shares in the last quarter. 39.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc is a digital asset technology company, which engages in mining cryptocurrencies with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets. The company was founded on February 23, 2010 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

