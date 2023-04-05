Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) Shares Down 5.2%

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Rating) was down 5.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $8.27 and last traded at $8.27. Approximately 10,228,466 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 35,846,535 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.72.
A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on MARA shares. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Marathon Digital in a research report on Monday. DA Davidson dropped their price target on Marathon Digital from $18.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. B. Riley dropped their price target on Marathon Digital from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Marathon Digital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $12.50 to $4.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.33.
The company has a current ratio of 10.63, a quick ratio of 10.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.26 and a 200-day moving average of $7.83.
Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc is a digital asset technology company, which engages in mining cryptocurrencies with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets. The company was founded on February 23, 2010 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.
