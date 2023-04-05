Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN) Announces Dividend of $0.23

Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, April 5th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.225 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, April 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. This is an increase from Main Street Capital’s previous dividend of $0.18.

Main Street Capital has raised its dividend payment by an average of 2.4% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 11 consecutive years. Main Street Capital has a dividend payout ratio of 71.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Main Street Capital to earn $3.82 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.70 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 70.7%.

Shares of MAIN stock traded down $0.53 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $38.91. 267,017 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 333,953. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. Main Street Capital has a one year low of $31.66 and a one year high of $45.67. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.08 and a beta of 1.30.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MAIN shares. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Main Street Capital from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Main Street Capital in a report on Monday, December 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Main Street Capital from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. TheStreet raised shares of Main Street Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Main Street Capital in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.50.

In other Main Street Capital news, Director John Earl Jackson purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $39.20 per share, for a total transaction of $117,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 60,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,372,266.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Main Street Capital news, EVP Jason B. Beauvais sold 6,800 shares of Main Street Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.41, for a total transaction of $267,988.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 160,037 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,307,058.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John Earl Jackson acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $39.20 per share, for a total transaction of $117,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 60,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,372,266.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,694 shares of company stock worth $619,006. 4.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Main Street Capital by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,352,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $123,883,000 after purchasing an additional 308,849 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Main Street Capital by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 702,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,949,000 after purchasing an additional 5,805 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Main Street Capital by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 500,913 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,514,000 after purchasing an additional 37,161 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Main Street Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $6,674,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Main Street Capital by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 167,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,651,000 after purchasing an additional 14,560 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.79% of the company’s stock.

Main Street Capital is a principal investment firm that provides long-term debt and equity capital to lower middle market companies. Main Street’s investments are primarily made to support management buyouts, recapitalizations, growth financings and acquisitions of companies that operate in diverse industry sectors and generally have annual revenues ranging from $10 million to $100 million.

