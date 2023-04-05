Lyell Immunopharma (NASDAQ:LYEL) Stock Price Up 5.4%

Shares of Lyell Immunopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYEL – Get Rating) rose 5.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $2.75 and last traded at $2.75. Approximately 53,041 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 1,013,925 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.61.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LYEL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of Lyell Immunopharma from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Lyell Immunopharma from $7.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th.

Lyell Immunopharma Stock Down 1.1 %

The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.53 and its 200 day moving average is $4.06.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Lyell Immunopharma ( NASDAQ:LYEL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.28. The company had revenue of $48.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.85 million. Lyell Immunopharma had a negative net margin of 216.24% and a negative return on equity of 21.53%. On average, analysts predict that Lyell Immunopharma, Inc. will post -1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LYEL. Mariner LLC purchased a new stake in Lyell Immunopharma in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Lyell Immunopharma by 112.6% in the 4th quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 30,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 15,986 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Lyell Immunopharma by 68.4% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 222,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $773,000 after purchasing an additional 90,435 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lyell Immunopharma in the 4th quarter worth approximately $94,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in Lyell Immunopharma in the 4th quarter worth approximately $570,000. 45.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Lyell Immunopharma

Lyell Immunopharma, Inc, a T cell reprogramming company, engages in developing T cell therapies for patients with solid tumors. The company develops therapies using technology platforms, such as Gen-R, an ex vivo genetic reprogramming technology to overcome T cell exhaustion; and Epi-R, an ex vivo epigenetic reprogramming technology to generate population of T cells with durable stemness.

