LiveWire Group (NYSE:LVWR) Shares Gap Down to $6.38

LiveWire Group, Inc. (NYSE:LVWR – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $6.38, but opened at $6.22. LiveWire Group shares last traded at $6.45, with a volume of 1,123 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Citigroup reduced their price target on LiveWire Group from $8.70 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th.

Get LiveWire Group alerts:

LiveWire Group Price Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.84.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LiveWire Group

LiveWire Group Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in LiveWire Group stock. Flow State Investments L.P. bought a new stake in LiveWire Group, Inc. ( NYSE:LVWR Get Rating ) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 34,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $169,000. 0.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

LiveWire Group, Inc engages in the manufacturing of electric motorcycles in North America, Europe/Middle East/Africa, and Asia Pacific regions. It offers its products under the LiveWire brand name. The company has strategic partnerships with Harley-Davidson, Inc and the KYMCO Group. LiveWire Group, Inc was founded in 2010 and is based in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for LiveWire Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LiveWire Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.