LiveWire Group (NYSE:LVWR) Shares Gap Down to $6.38

LiveWire Group, Inc. (NYSE:LVWR – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $6.38, but opened at $6.22. LiveWire Group shares last traded at $6.45, with a volume of 1,123 shares.
Separately, Citigroup reduced their price target on LiveWire Group from $8.70 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th.
LiveWire Group, Inc engages in the manufacturing of electric motorcycles in North America, Europe/Middle East/Africa, and Asia Pacific regions. It offers its products under the LiveWire brand name. The company has strategic partnerships with Harley-Davidson, Inc and the KYMCO Group. LiveWire Group, Inc was founded in 2010 and is based in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.
