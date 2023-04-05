Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT) Downgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report released on Saturday.

Separately, Barrington Research restated an outperform rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Liquidity Services in a report on Tuesday, February 7th.

NASDAQ:LQDT opened at $13.08 on Friday. Liquidity Services has a 52 week low of $11.39 and a 52 week high of $22.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.88. The company has a market capitalization of $412.97 million, a P/E ratio of 10.72 and a beta of 1.53.

Liquidity Services ( NASDAQ:LQDT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $72.28 million for the quarter. Liquidity Services had a net margin of 14.25% and a return on equity of 17.47%.

In other Liquidity Services news, COO John Daunt sold 8,775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $122,850.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 80,376 shares in the company, valued at $1,125,264. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 30.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LQDT. TFC Financial Management purchased a new stake in Liquidity Services during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Liquidity Services by 87.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,050 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 954 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Liquidity Services during the third quarter worth about $49,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Liquidity Services during the second quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Liquidity Services by 16.6% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,481 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. 65.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Liquidity Services, Inc engages in the provision of e-commerce solutions to manage, value, and sell inventory and equipment for business and government clients. It operates through the following business segments: GovDeals, Capital Assets Group (CAG), Retail Supply Chain Group (RSCG), and Machinio. The GovDeals segment provides self-directed service solutions that enable local and state government entities including city, county, and state agencies to sell surplus and salvage assets through the firm’s GovDeals marketplace.

