Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE)

Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 85,882 shares of the company’s stock after selling 462 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Energy ETF makes up about 1.2% of Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.21% of iShares U.S. Energy ETF worth $3,993,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,424,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,294,000 after purchasing an additional 8,455 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 23.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,252,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,225,000 after buying an additional 241,218 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 34.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 868,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,113,000 after buying an additional 220,735 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 29.4% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 724,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,485,000 after acquiring an additional 164,702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 7.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 544,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,297,000 after acquiring an additional 36,936 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Energy ETF Stock Performance

IYE stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $44.95. The company had a trading volume of 134,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 632,114. The company has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.07 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.62. iShares U.S. Energy ETF has a fifty-two week low of $34.94 and a fifty-two week high of $50.75.

iShares U.S. Energy ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the oil and gas sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as oil and gas producers, and oil equipment, services and distribution.

