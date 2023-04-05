Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 1,053 Shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,977 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,053 shares during the quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $1,403,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Sanofi in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Sanofi by 31.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 440,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,623,000 after acquiring an additional 105,046 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sanofi by 12.9% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 24,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after acquiring an additional 2,805 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Sanofi by 45.2% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 42,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,158,000 after purchasing an additional 13,095 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Sanofi by 0.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 300,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,402,000 after purchasing an additional 1,391 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.04% of the company’s stock.

Sanofi Stock Performance

NASDAQ SNY traded up $0.93 on Wednesday, reaching $55.14. 1,468,288 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,019,141. Sanofi has a one year low of $36.91 and a one year high of $58.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.04 billion, a PE ratio of 19.16, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.57. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Sanofi Cuts Dividend

Sanofi ( NASDAQ:SNY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.03). Sanofi had a return on equity of 28.00% and a net margin of 15.70%. The firm had revenue of $10.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.51 billion. Analysts expect that Sanofi will post 4.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.377 per share. This represents a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. Sanofi’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.52%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SNY. Barclays raised shares of Sanofi from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Argus raised their target price on shares of Sanofi from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Friday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $98.11.

About Sanofi

Sanofi engages in the research, production, and distribution of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following business segments: Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Healthcare, and Vaccines. The Pharmaceuticals segment comprises the commercial operations of the following global franchises: specialty care, diabetes and cardiovascular, established prescription products and generics, and research, development, and production activities.

Featured Stories

