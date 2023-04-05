Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC)

Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,770 shares of the company’s stock after selling 219 shares during the period. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF were worth $262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 56.6% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 42,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,120,000 after purchasing an additional 15,432 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Group acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $345,000. Western Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 106.4% in the third quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after buying an additional 2,565 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 131.7% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 77,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,033,000 after buying an additional 43,966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 396.9% during the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 20,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,865,000 after purchasing an additional 16,385 shares during the last quarter.

FTEC traded down $1.73 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $111.38. The stock had a trading volume of 62,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 206,675. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a 1-year low of $86.19 and a 1-year high of $120.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $107.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.84 and a beta of 1.14.

The Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (FTEC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US information technology sector. FTEC was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

