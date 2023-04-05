Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 22.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,323 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $390,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its stake in Netflix by 29.5% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 628 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 7,407 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,184,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Zenyatta Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Netflix during the fourth quarter worth approximately $9,289,000. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Netflix during the fourth quarter worth approximately $482,000. Finally, Fagan Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. now owns 1,900 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $560,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. 77.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Netflix Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX traded down $9.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $337.57. 1,823,139 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,642,122. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $333.33 and a 200 day moving average of $301.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $150.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.27. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $162.71 and a 1 year high of $379.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The Internet television network reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.35). Netflix had a return on equity of 23.06% and a net margin of 14.21%. The firm had revenue of $7.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on NFLX shares. Phillip Securities downgraded shares of Netflix from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Cfra upgraded shares of Netflix from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Netflix from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Netflix from $330.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Netflix from $271.00 to $291.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $343.13.

Insider Buying and Selling at Netflix

In other Netflix news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 3,698 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.94, for a total transaction of $1,305,172.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.39% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Profile

Netflix, Inc engages in providing entertainment services. It also offers a broad set of activities for leisure time, entertainment video, video gaming, and other sources of entertainment. It operates through the United States and International geographic segments. The company was founded by Marc Randolph and Wilmot Reed Hastings on August 29, 1997 and is headquartered in Los Gatos, CA.

