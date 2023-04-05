Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC Has $29.04 Million Holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 342,615 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,789 shares during the period. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF makes up about 8.8% of Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.15% of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF worth $29,037,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ESGU. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 3.9% during the third quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 42,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,343,000 after buying an additional 1,587 shares during the period. Copperleaf Capital LLC increased its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 2.1% in the second quarter. Copperleaf Capital LLC now owns 74,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,524 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 59,456,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,721,463,000 after buying an additional 1,341,724 shares during the last quarter. CGN Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 37.2% during the 3rd quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 8,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $704,000 after buying an additional 2,405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH raised its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 5.4% during the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 235,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,667,000 after purchasing an additional 12,132 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF alerts:

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ESGU traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $89.65. 1,092,306 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,094,094. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a one year low of $77.28 and a one year high of $100.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.15 billion, a PE ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50 day moving average is $89.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.63.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Company Profile

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESGU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.