Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC Has $2.01 Million Stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC cut its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,188 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 636 shares during the quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $2,012,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 1,519.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,129,341 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,054,376,000 after purchasing an additional 7,627,286 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Walmart by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 96,570,711 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $12,525,224,000 after buying an additional 2,712,886 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Walmart by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 130,176,496 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $16,883,890,000 after buying an additional 1,832,388 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Walmart by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,919,371 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,908,117,000 after buying an additional 1,685,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Walmart by 34.2% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,258,231 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $783,056,000 after buying an additional 1,340,328 shares in the last quarter. 31.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on WMT shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Walmart from $161.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Walmart in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. UBS Group set a $168.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $164.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $163.38.

Shares of WMT stock traded up $2.14 on Wednesday, hitting $149.37. The stock had a trading volume of 3,605,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,489,053. The business has a 50 day moving average of $142.33 and a 200 day moving average of $141.92. The stock has a market cap of $402.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.21. Walmart Inc. has a 12-month low of $117.27 and a 12-month high of $160.77.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The retailer reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $164.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.67 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 1.91% and a return on equity of 20.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.53 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. Walmart’s payout ratio is currently 53.27%.

In related news, Director S Robson Walton sold 1,504,039 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.51, for a total transaction of $218,852,714.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 245,711,516 shares in the company, valued at $35,753,482,693.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.57, for a total value of $1,393,777.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,432,515 shares in the company, valued at $205,666,178.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 1,504,039 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.51, for a total transaction of $218,852,714.89. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 245,711,516 shares in the company, valued at $35,753,482,693.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 21,053,710 shares of company stock worth $2,982,527,217. 47.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

