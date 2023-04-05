Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May (BATS:PMAY)

Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May (BATS:PMAY – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 33,339 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,724 shares during the period. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May were worth $936,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May by 3,500.0% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,155 shares in the last quarter. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May in the 4th quarter worth approximately $214,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May in the 4th quarter worth approximately $308,000. KFG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May in the 4th quarter worth approximately $628,000. Finally, WealthPlan Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,361,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May Stock Performance

PMAY stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $28.77. The company had a trading volume of 94,209 shares. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.23. The firm has a market cap of $363.94 million, a P/E ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.46.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May (PMAY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PMAY was launched on May 1, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

