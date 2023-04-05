Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 4,957 Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,957 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $657,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WCN. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Waste Connections by 36.0% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 10,714 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,501,000 after acquiring an additional 2,835 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in Waste Connections by 10.4% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,202 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in Waste Connections by 39.5% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 11,747 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,641,000 after buying an additional 3,328 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in Waste Connections by 34.9% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 40,524 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,661,000 after buying an additional 10,473 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Waste Connections by 6.2% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 133,034 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,661,000 after buying an additional 7,734 shares during the period. 85.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Waste Connections alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Waste Connections news, Director William J. Razzouk sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.61, for a total transaction of $135,610.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $465,277.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director William J. Razzouk sold 1,000 shares of Waste Connections stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.61, for a total transaction of $135,610.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $465,277.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP James Little sold 4,500 shares of Waste Connections stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.87, for a total value of $611,415.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 29,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,995,936.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,700 shares of company stock worth $1,177,955. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Waste Connections Price Performance

WCN stock traded down $0.92 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $137.50. 317,090 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 918,289. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $134.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $135.04. Waste Connections, Inc. has a one year low of $113.50 and a one year high of $148.20. The company has a market cap of $35.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The business services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 14.23% and a net margin of 11.59%. Waste Connections’s revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Waste Connections Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.255 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. Waste Connections’s payout ratio is presently 31.58%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WCN has been the topic of several analyst reports. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Waste Connections in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James increased their target price on Waste Connections from $152.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Waste Connections from $158.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Waste Connections from $154.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Waste Connections from $158.00 to $153.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $152.67.

About Waste Connections

(Get Rating)

Waste Connections, Inc engages in the provision of non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, and disposal services. The firm offers its services to residential, commercial, landfill and transfer stations, and industries such as office, apartments multi-family, construction and demolition, property management, retail, restaurant, and manufacturing.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WCN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Connections Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Connections and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.