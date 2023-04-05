Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 377 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,986 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 377 shares during the period. CVS Health makes up 0.8% of Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $2,608,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVS. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 105.8% during the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 284 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new position in shares of CVS Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in CVS Health in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new stake in CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new stake in CVS Health in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 77.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CVS. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on CVS Health from $130.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Raymond James lowered their price target on CVS Health from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on CVS Health from $106.00 to $101.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Bank of America lowered their price target on CVS Health from $111.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $118.24.

CVS Health Price Performance

CVS Health stock traded up $0.76 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $77.01. 2,999,275 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,125,017. The firm has a market cap of $98.89 billion, a PE ratio of 24.47, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.72. CVS Health Co. has a 12 month low of $72.11 and a 12 month high of $107.73.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $83.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.37 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 1.29%. CVS Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.98 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 8.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be given a $0.605 dividend. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th. CVS Health’s payout ratio is presently 77.56%.

About CVS Health

(Get Rating)

CVS Health Corp. is a health solutions company, which engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long-Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate and Other. The Pharmacy Services segment focuses on the pharmacy benefit management solutions.

