Lindsay (NYSE:LNN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.20 EPS

Lindsay (NYSE:LNN – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.20, Briefing.com reports. Lindsay had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 19.74%. The firm had revenue of $166.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $192.62 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 16.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Lindsay Price Performance

LNN opened at $133.81 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $150.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $157.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The firm has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 19.48 and a beta of 0.62. Lindsay has a 1 year low of $116.77 and a 1 year high of $183.08.

Lindsay Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. Lindsay’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.80%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lindsay

A number of analysts recently commented on LNN shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Lindsay from $196.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com started coverage on Lindsay in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of LNN. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Lindsay in the 4th quarter worth approximately $513,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of Lindsay by 237.4% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 9,022 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,469,000 after purchasing an additional 6,348 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Lindsay by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 33,176 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,402,000 after acquiring an additional 1,917 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Lindsay in the 4th quarter valued at $1,515,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Lindsay by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 79,988 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,026,000 after acquiring an additional 4,631 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

Lindsay Company Profile

Lindsay Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of irrigation and infrastructure equipment and technology. It operates through the Irrigation and Infrastructure segments. The Irrigation segment includes the manufacture and marketing of center pivot, lateral move, and hose reel irrigation systems, as well as various innovative technology solutions such as GPS positioning and guidance, variable rate irrigation, wireless irrigation management, M2M communication technology, and smartphone applications.

