Lindsay (NYSE:LNN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.20 EPS

Lindsay (NYSE:LNN – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.20, Briefing.com reports. Lindsay had a return on equity of 19.74% and a net margin of 9.71%. The company had revenue of $166.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $192.62 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.32 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Lindsay Price Performance

Lindsay stock opened at $133.81 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $150.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $157.29. The stock has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.48 and a beta of 0.62. Lindsay has a 12-month low of $116.77 and a 12-month high of $183.08.

Lindsay Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Lindsay’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.80%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lindsay

LNN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Lindsay from $196.00 to $166.00 in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Lindsay in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lindsay in the 4th quarter valued at about $513,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in Lindsay by 237.4% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 9,022 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,469,000 after buying an additional 6,348 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Lindsay by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 33,176 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,402,000 after buying an additional 1,917 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lindsay in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,515,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Lindsay by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 79,988 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,026,000 after acquiring an additional 4,631 shares during the last quarter. 84.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lindsay

Lindsay Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of irrigation and infrastructure equipment and technology. It operates through the Irrigation and Infrastructure segments. The Irrigation segment includes the manufacture and marketing of center pivot, lateral move, and hose reel irrigation systems, as well as various innovative technology solutions such as GPS positioning and guidance, variable rate irrigation, wireless irrigation management, M2M communication technology, and smartphone applications.

