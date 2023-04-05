Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) Stock Position Decreased by Calamos Advisors LLC

Calamos Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 350,657 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 18,431 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC owned 0.07% of Linde worth $114,377,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Calamos Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Linde by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,360 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,534,000 after acquiring an additional 2,946 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Linde by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 39,086 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,749,000 after acquiring an additional 1,854 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Linde by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 14,938 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,872,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104 shares in the last quarter. First Merchants Corp boosted its stake in shares of Linde by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 17,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,610,000 after acquiring an additional 2,844 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boenning & Scattergood Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Linde by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 2,701 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $863,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. 78.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Sean Durbin sold 4,060 shares of Linde stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.17, for a total transaction of $1,462,290.20. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,036,953.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Linde Trading Down 0.1 %

LIN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Linde from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Linde from $402.00 to $418.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Linde from $340.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Linde from $375.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on Linde from $346.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $370.67.

Shares of NYSE:LIN opened at $357.80 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $176.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $338.89 and its 200-day moving average is $321.17. Linde plc has a 52-week low of $262.47 and a 52-week high of $362.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The basic materials company reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $7.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.49 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 14.95% and a net margin of 12.43%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.77 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Linde plc will post 13.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Linde Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 14th were given a $1.275 dividend. This is an increase from Linde’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.17. This represents a $5.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 13th. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.82%.

About Linde

Linde Plc is a global industrial gases and engineering company. It designs and builds equipment that produces industrial gases. The company also offers gas production and processing services such as olefin plants, natural gas plants, air separation plants, hydrogen and synthesis gas plants and other types of plants.

Further Reading

