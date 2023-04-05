Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) Shares Sold by AMF Tjanstepension AB

AMF Tjanstepension AB lowered its position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 273,156 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 13,239 shares during the quarter. Linde makes up approximately 1.0% of AMF Tjanstepension AB’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. AMF Tjanstepension AB owned approximately 0.06% of Linde worth $89,098,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in Linde by 3.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,653,204 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,938,416,000 after purchasing an additional 689,308 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Linde by 6.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,587,362 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,315,068,000 after acquiring an additional 488,655 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Linde by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,273,245 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,152,024,000 after purchasing an additional 479,117 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its stake in Linde by 7.2% during the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 3,032,950 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $816,941,000 after buying an additional 203,294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Linde by 5.0% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,979,963 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $856,784,000 after buying an additional 141,587 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.15% of the company’s stock.

LIN traded down $3.31 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $354.49. The stock had a trading volume of 623,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,592,285. The stock has a market cap of $174.47 billion, a PE ratio of 43.37, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50-day moving average of $338.89 and a 200-day moving average of $321.17. Linde plc has a one year low of $262.47 and a one year high of $362.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Linde ( NYSE:LIN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The basic materials company reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.25. Linde had a return on equity of 14.95% and a net margin of 12.43%. The company had revenue of $7.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Linde plc will post 13.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 14th were issued a dividend of $1.275 per share. This represents a $5.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 13th. This is an increase from Linde’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.17. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.82%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on LIN. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Linde from $402.00 to $418.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Linde from $340.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. HSBC boosted their price objective on Linde from $375.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Friday, February 24th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Linde from $370.00 to $378.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on Linde from $346.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $370.67.

In other Linde news, VP Sean Durbin sold 4,060 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.17, for a total value of $1,462,290.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 8,432 shares in the company, valued at $3,036,953.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Linde Plc is a global industrial gases and engineering company. It designs and builds equipment that produces industrial gases. The company also offers gas production and processing services such as olefin plants, natural gas plants, air separation plants, hydrogen and synthesis gas plants and other types of plants.

