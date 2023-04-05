Linde Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:LNDXF) Trading Up 0.1%

Linde Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:LNDXF – Get Rating) shares were up 0.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $251.68 and last traded at $251.68. Approximately 200 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 0% from the average daily volume of 200 shares. The stock had previously closed at $251.40.
Linde Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance
The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $251.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $251.68.
About Linde Aktiengesellschaft
Linde Aktiengesellschaft operates as a gases and engineering company worldwide. It operates in two divisions, Gases and Engineering. The Gases division offers a range of compressed and liquefied gases, and chemicals for use in steel and glass production, chemical and food processing, environmental protection, welding, and electronics industries, as well as in the energy sector.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Linde Aktiengesellschaft (LNDXF)
- C3.ai Stock Plummets: Kerrisdale Capital’s Latest Target
- These Inflation-Resistant Restaurant Stocks Have Yield and Value
- Shock and Awe. PVH Holdings Stock Surges on Earnings Blowout
- Macy’s Gets Upgrade From JP Morgan On Renewed Confidence
- Should You Ride the Bullish Wave with Standex? Technicals Say Yes
Receive News & Ratings for Linde Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.