Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) Price Target Cut to $24.00

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $35.00 to $24.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 11.16% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on Lincoln National from $41.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Sunday, December 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Lincoln National from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Lincoln National from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. Barclays lowered Lincoln National from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Lincoln National from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lincoln National presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.21.

Shares of NYSE LNC opened at $21.59 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. Lincoln National has a 12 month low of $19.74 and a 12 month high of $69.91. The company has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.63 and a beta of 1.77. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.29.

Lincoln National ( NYSE:LNC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.92). Lincoln National had a negative return on equity of 11.85% and a negative net margin of 11.89%. The firm had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.52 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Lincoln National will post 8.51 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. RK Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Lincoln National by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. RK Asset Management LLC now owns 80,946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,819,000 after acquiring an additional 6,928 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 36.4% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,432 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 40,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,259,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares during the period. Graphene Investments SAS acquired a new position in shares of Lincoln National during the 4th quarter worth about $2,522,000. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in Lincoln National during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $138,000. 78.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lincoln National Corp. is a holding company, which operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses through its subsidiary companies. It provides advice and solutions that help empower people to take charge of their financial lives with confidence and optimism. It operates through the following segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, Group Protection, and Other Operations.

