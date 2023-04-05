Life Storage, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $1.20 (NYSE:LSI)

Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, April 3rd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of 1.20 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, April 26th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th.

Life Storage has raised its dividend by an average of 16.0% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 4 years. Life Storage has a payout ratio of 96.8% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Equities research analysts expect Life Storage to earn $7.41 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 64.8%.

Life Storage Stock Performance

Shares of Life Storage stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $140.83. The company had a trading volume of 281,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,273,914. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $121.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $110.52. The stock has a market cap of $11.98 billion, a PE ratio of 33.30 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. Life Storage has a 1-year low of $94.02 and a 1-year high of $151.76.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Life Storage

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Life Storage in a research note on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup downgraded shares of Life Storage from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $126.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Life Storage from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Life Storage from $136.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Life Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $123.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Monday, January 2nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.22.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of Life Storage by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,419 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Life Storage in the 4th quarter valued at $229,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Life Storage in the 4th quarter valued at $227,000. Advisor Partners II LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Life Storage in the 4th quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its stake in shares of Life Storage by 562.7% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,385 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.61% of the company’s stock.

About Life Storage

Life Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of self-storage properties. It offers commercial, vehicle, and wine storage services. The company was founded by Robert J. Attea, David L. Rogers, Kenneth F. Myszka, and Charles E. Lannon in 1982 and is headquartered in Buffalo, NY.

Featured Stories

