Liberty Latin America (OTCMKTS:LILAB) Sets New 1-Year High at $11.00

Liberty Latin America Ltd. (OTCMKTS:LILAB – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $11.00 and last traded at $11.00, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $11.00.
Liberty Latin America Price Performance
The company has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.62 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.79.
About Liberty Latin America
Liberty Latin America Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed, mobile, and subsea telecommunications services. The company operates through C&W Caribbean and Networks, C&W Panama, Liberty Puerto Rico, VTR, and Costa Rica segments. It offers communications and entertainment services, including video, broadband internet, fixed-line telephony, and mobile services to residential and business customers; and business products and services that include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting, and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions for small and medium enterprises, international companies, and governmental agencies.
