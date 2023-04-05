Legend Biotech Co. (NASDAQ:LEGN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Legend Biotech Co. (NASDAQ:LEGN – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $69.38.

A number of analysts have recently commented on LEGN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Legend Biotech from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. HC Wainwright started coverage on Legend Biotech in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price target for the company. UBS Group started coverage on Legend Biotech in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price target for the company. Barclays upped their price target on Legend Biotech from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Legend Biotech from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Legend Biotech

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in Legend Biotech in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Legend Biotech in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Legend Biotech by 78.5% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,298 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Legend Biotech by 779.6% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 2,183 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis bought a new stake in Legend Biotech in the 4th quarter valued at about $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.88% of the company’s stock.

Legend Biotech Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of LEGN opened at $46.28 on Friday. Legend Biotech has a 1 year low of $32.87 and a 1 year high of $57.72. The company has a current ratio of 3.69, a quick ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.13. The stock has a market cap of $7.14 billion, a PE ratio of -31.27 and a beta of -0.08.

Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $11.97 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Legend Biotech will post -2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Legend Biotech

(Get Rating)

Legend Biotech Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the discovery and development of novel cell therapies for oncology and other indications in the United States, China, and internationally. Its lead product candidate, LCAR- B38M, is a chimeric antigen receptor for the treatment of multiple myeloma (MM), as well as a comparison of the treatment with standard triplet therapy in revlimid-refractory multiple myeloma.

Further Reading

