Laurie J. Olson Sells 1,000 Shares of Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX) Stock

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX – Get Rating) Director Laurie J. Olson sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.02, for a total value of $181,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Karuna Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ KRTX traded down $6.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $176.32. 306,725 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 387,039. Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $92.26 and a 12 month high of $278.25. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $189.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $204.50.

Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($2.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.26) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.30 million during the quarter. Karuna Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was down 85.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.94) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. will post -11.42 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Trading of Karuna Therapeutics

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on KRTX shares. UBS Group started coverage on Karuna Therapeutics in a report on Friday, January 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $209.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler started coverage on Karuna Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $285.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho dropped their target price on Karuna Therapeutics from $276.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Karuna Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $214.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Karuna Therapeutics from $262.00 to $257.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $276.87.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Karuna Therapeutics by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,621,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,672,000 after purchasing an additional 448,871 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Karuna Therapeutics by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,363,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,389,000 after purchasing an additional 147,158 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Karuna Therapeutics by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,257,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,825,000 after purchasing an additional 371,050 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Karuna Therapeutics by 23.6% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,202,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,317,000 after purchasing an additional 229,374 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Karuna Therapeutics by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,188,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,349,000 after acquiring an additional 161,930 shares in the last quarter.

About Karuna Therapeutics

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. engages in business of research and development of therapies utilizing muscarinic cholinergic receptors to treat psychosis and cognitive impairment in numerous central nervous system disorders. The company was founded by Andrew Miller, Eric Elenko, and Peter Jeffrey Conn in July 2009 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

