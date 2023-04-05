Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN) Sets New 1-Year Low at $59.41

Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $59.41 and last traded at $59.48, with a volume of 22638 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $60.57.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on LKFN shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Lakeland Financial in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Raymond James raised shares of Lakeland Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $78.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 21st.

Get Lakeland Financial alerts:

Lakeland Financial Stock Down 0.3 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $68.21 and its 200-day moving average is $73.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Lakeland Financial Increases Dividend

Lakeland Financial ( NASDAQ:LKFN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.12). Lakeland Financial had a net margin of 36.89% and a return on equity of 18.38%. The firm had revenue of $85.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Lakeland Financial Co. will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 25th were paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 24th. This is an increase from Lakeland Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. Lakeland Financial’s payout ratio is currently 45.54%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director M Scott Welch bought 16,715 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $64.14 per share, with a total value of $1,072,100.10. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 168,756 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,824,009.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Lakeland Financial news, Director M Scott Welch purchased 16,715 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $64.14 per share, for a total transaction of $1,072,100.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 168,756 shares in the company, valued at $10,824,009.84. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Jonathan P. Steiner sold 3,344 shares of Lakeland Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.17, for a total transaction of $234,648.48. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,164.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 7,351 shares of company stock valued at $514,609. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lakeland Financial

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LKFN. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in Lakeland Financial by 78.9% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Lakeland Financial by 47.6% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Lakeland Financial by 45.3% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in Lakeland Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in Lakeland Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.45% of the company’s stock.

Lakeland Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lakeland Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking products and services. It offers commercial and consumer banking, trust and wealth management, brokerage, and treasury management commercial services. The company was founded on February 8, 1983 and is headquartered in Warsaw, IN.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lakeland Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lakeland Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.