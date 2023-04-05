L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) Shares Sold by Riverview Trust Co

Riverview Trust Co lessened its position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) by 13.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 340 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $71,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Grimes & Company Inc. grew its position in L3Harris Technologies by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 1,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. grew its position in L3Harris Technologies by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. grew its position in L3Harris Technologies by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC grew its position in L3Harris Technologies by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 1,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Phoenix Wealth Advisors grew its position in L3Harris Technologies by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors now owns 1,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.18% of the company’s stock.

L3Harris Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of LHX opened at $197.10 on Wednesday. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $189.73 and a one year high of $264.71. The company has a 50-day moving average of $206.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $214.97. The stock has a market cap of $37.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.03, a PEG ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

L3Harris Technologies Increases Dividend

L3Harris Technologies ( NYSE:LHX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The company reported $3.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.21 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.36 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 6.22% and a return on equity of 13.20%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.30 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th were given a $1.14 dividend. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. This is a positive change from L3Harris Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 83.36%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LHX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $260.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $278.00 to $264.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of L3Harris Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $290.00 to $241.00 in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $219.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $259.46.

L3Harris Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across the air, land, sea, space, and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems, Space and Airborne Systems, Communication Systems, and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems, integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms, and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

See Also

