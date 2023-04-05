L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) Shares Sold by Riverview Trust Co

Riverview Trust Co lessened its position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) by 13.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 340 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $71,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Grimes & Company Inc. grew its position in L3Harris Technologies by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 1,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. grew its position in L3Harris Technologies by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. grew its position in L3Harris Technologies by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC grew its position in L3Harris Technologies by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 1,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Phoenix Wealth Advisors grew its position in L3Harris Technologies by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors now owns 1,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.18% of the company’s stock.
L3Harris Technologies Stock Performance
Shares of LHX opened at $197.10 on Wednesday. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $189.73 and a one year high of $264.71. The company has a 50-day moving average of $206.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $214.97. The stock has a market cap of $37.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.03, a PEG ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.95.
L3Harris Technologies Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th were given a $1.14 dividend. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. This is a positive change from L3Harris Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 83.36%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
LHX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $260.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $278.00 to $264.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of L3Harris Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $290.00 to $241.00 in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $219.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $259.46.
L3Harris Technologies Profile
L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across the air, land, sea, space, and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems, Space and Airborne Systems, Communication Systems, and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems, integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms, and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.
