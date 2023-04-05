L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) Shares Acquired by GDS Wealth Management

GDS Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) by 10.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,671 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,767 shares during the quarter. GDS Wealth Management’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $3,887,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. General Partner Inc. purchased a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 106.2% in the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LHX stock traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $197.57. 189,652 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,281,710. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $189.73 and a 1 year high of $264.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $206.00 and a 200 day moving average of $214.97. The firm has a market cap of $37.53 billion, a PE ratio of 36.03, a PEG ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

L3Harris Technologies ( NYSE:LHX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 27th. The company reported $3.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.21 by $0.06. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 13.20% and a net margin of 6.22%. The business had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.30 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th were paid a $1.14 dividend. This is a positive change from L3Harris Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 83.36%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of L3Harris Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $290.00 to $241.00 in a report on Monday, December 19th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $244.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, L3Harris Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $259.46.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across the air, land, sea, space, and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems, Space and Airborne Systems, Communication Systems, and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems, integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms, and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

