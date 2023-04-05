Kokoswap Price Tops $0.58 on Exchanges (KOKO)

Kokoswap (KOKO) traded up 5.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 5th. One Kokoswap token can currently be bought for approximately $0.58 or 0.00002038 BTC on exchanges. Kokoswap has a total market cap of $148.74 million and $110,509.92 worth of Kokoswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Kokoswap has traded up 14.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Kokoswap Profile

Kokoswap’s genesis date was May 2nd, 2021. Kokoswap’s total supply is 330,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 257,812,500 tokens. The official message board for Kokoswap is kokoswap.medium.com. Kokoswap’s official website is kokoswap.org. Kokoswap’s official Twitter account is @kokoswap?lang=en and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Kokoswap Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “KokoSwap is a platform designed to combines exciting and upcoming features of NFT trades and gaming with financial features of an exchange and staking. KokoSwap is a one-stop place for users to trade, invest, earn and play. Key features of the platform are NFTs, exchange, staking, fantasy & arcade gaming.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kokoswap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kokoswap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kokoswap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

