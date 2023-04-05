Kokoswap (KOKO) Trading Up 17.6% Over Last Week

Kokoswap (KOKO) traded up 14.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 4th. Kokoswap has a market cap of $147.57 million and approximately $101,911.49 worth of Kokoswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kokoswap token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.57 or 0.00002001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Kokoswap has traded 17.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Kokoswap alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001411 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.88 or 0.00329820 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Kokoswap Profile

Kokoswap’s launch date was May 2nd, 2021. Kokoswap’s total supply is 330,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 257,812,500 tokens. Kokoswap’s official Twitter account is @kokoswap?lang=en and its Facebook page is accessible here. Kokoswap’s official website is kokoswap.org. Kokoswap’s official message board is kokoswap.medium.com.

Kokoswap Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “KokoSwap is a platform designed to combines exciting and upcoming features of NFT trades and gaming with financial features of an exchange and staking. KokoSwap is a one-stop place for users to trade, invest, earn and play. Key features of the platform are NFTs, exchange, staking, fantasy & arcade gaming.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kokoswap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kokoswap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kokoswap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Kokoswap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kokoswap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.