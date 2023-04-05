Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC) Trading Down 7.3%

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 7.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $8.36 and last traded at $8.38. 941,389 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 63% from the average session volume of 2,547,181 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.04.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. China Renaissance lowered Kingsoft Cloud from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Kingsoft Cloud in a research note on Monday, March 13th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Kingsoft Cloud Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.34 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.11 and a 200-day moving average of $3.82.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Kingsoft Cloud

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Kingsoft Cloud by 129.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,863,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,309,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052,088 shares during the last quarter. Maxi Investments CY Ltd acquired a new position in Kingsoft Cloud in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,990,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Kingsoft Cloud by 35.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,483,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,147,000 after acquiring an additional 919,363 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Kingsoft Cloud by 53.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,752,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,640,000 after acquiring an additional 609,961 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Kingsoft Cloud by 33.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,224,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,435,000 after acquiring an additional 303,984 shares during the last quarter. 20.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited provides cloud services to businesses and organizations in China. The company offers public cloud services to customers in various verticals, including game, video, AI, e-commerce, education, and mobile internet; and enterprise cloud services to customers in financial service, public service, and healthcare businesses.

