Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC) Trading Down 7.3%

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 7.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $8.36 and last traded at $8.38. 941,389 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 63% from the average session volume of 2,547,181 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.04.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. China Renaissance lowered Kingsoft Cloud from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Kingsoft Cloud in a research note on Monday, March 13th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.
Kingsoft Cloud Stock Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.34 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.11 and a 200-day moving average of $3.82.
About Kingsoft Cloud
Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited provides cloud services to businesses and organizations in China. The company offers public cloud services to customers in various verticals, including game, video, AI, e-commerce, education, and mobile internet; and enterprise cloud services to customers in financial service, public service, and healthcare businesses.
