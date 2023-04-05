KickToken Price Reaches $0.0080 on Top Exchanges (KICK)

KickToken (KICK) traded 5.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 4th. In the last week, KickToken has traded up 18.6% against the US dollar. One KickToken token can now be bought for about $0.0080 or 0.00000028 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. KickToken has a market cap of $975,998.58 and approximately $492.02 worth of KickToken was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KickToken Profile

KickToken (KICK) is a token. Its launch date was July 26th, 2017. KickToken’s total supply is 122,037,808 tokens. KickToken’s official Twitter account is @kickexcom. KickToken’s official message board is medium.com/@kickecosystem. The official website for KickToken is kickex.com. The Reddit community for KickToken is https://reddit.com/r/kickico_platform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

KickToken Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “KickToken (KICK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. KickToken has a current supply of 122,037,807.79637346. The last known price of KickToken is 0.00757587 USD and is down -2.26 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $83.98 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://kickex.com/.”

