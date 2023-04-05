KFA Value Line Dynamic Core Equity Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KVLE) Stock Price Up 0.1%

KFA Value Line Dynamic Core Equity Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KVLE – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 0.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $22.29 and last traded at $22.29. Approximately 1,030 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 45% from the average daily volume of 1,889 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.28.

KFA Value Line Dynamic Core Equity Index ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $31.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.86 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.66.

About KFA Value Line Dynamic Core Equity Index ETF

The KFA Value Line Dynamic Core Equity Index ETF (KVLE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the 3D\u002FL Value Line Dynamic Core Equity index. The fund tracks a multi-factor-weighted index of US large-cap stocks with high dividend yields and rated highly on a safety and timeliness ranking system.

