Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) Holdings Boosted by Riverview Trust Co

Riverview Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) by 325.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,505 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,151 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $54,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 94.1% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 193.7% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares during the last quarter. 52.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Keurig Dr Pepper alerts:

Insider Activity at Keurig Dr Pepper

In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, insider Anthony Shoemaker bought 5,297 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $34.82 per share, with a total value of $184,441.54. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 62,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,169,181.54. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Roger Frederick Johnson acquired 23,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $34.55 per share, with a total value of $794,650.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 62,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,170,776.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Anthony Shoemaker acquired 5,297 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $34.82 per share, for a total transaction of $184,441.54. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 62,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,169,181.54. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 74,797 shares of company stock valued at $2,609,558 and have sold 30,127,700 shares valued at $1,037,197,872. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Keurig Dr Pepper Stock Down 0.1 %

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on KDP shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $38.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.33.

Keurig Dr Pepper stock opened at $35.36 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $35.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.47. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.35 and a fifty-two week high of $41.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $49.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.58.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.01). Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 10.22%. The company had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Keurig Dr Pepper Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s payout ratio is currently 79.21%.

About Keurig Dr Pepper

(Get Rating)

Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc engages in the production and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment includes the manufacture and distribution of finished goods relating to coffee, pods, and brewers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KDP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.