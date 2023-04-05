Keith Westby Sells 40,000 Shares of IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE) Stock

IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE – Get Rating) COO Keith Westby sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.70, for a total value of $1,068,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 39,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,058,708.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Keith Westby also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 2nd, Keith Westby sold 20,000 shares of IVERIC bio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.93, for a total value of $478,600.00.

On Friday, February 17th, Keith Westby sold 15,000 shares of IVERIC bio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.05, for a total value of $375,750.00.

IVERIC bio Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ ISEE traded up $0.19 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.43. The company had a trading volume of 1,234,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,448,244. IVERIC bio, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.85 and a 12-month high of $27.16. The business’s 50-day moving average is $22.70 and its 200 day moving average is $21.31. The company has a current ratio of 18.63, a quick ratio of 18.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IVERIC bio ( NASDAQ:ISEE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.10). During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.29) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that IVERIC bio, Inc. will post -1.68 EPS for the current year.

ISEE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of IVERIC bio in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded IVERIC bio to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of IVERIC bio in a report on Monday. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on IVERIC bio from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.45.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On IVERIC bio

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY boosted its position in shares of IVERIC bio by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 8,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of IVERIC bio by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of IVERIC bio by 3.6% during the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 22,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 806 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in shares of IVERIC bio by 4.4% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 19,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 812 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adviser Investments LLC boosted its position in IVERIC bio by 10.8% in the third quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 11,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148 shares during the last quarter.

About IVERIC bio

IVERIC bio, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in discovering, developing and commercializing novel therapeutics to treat ophthalmic diseases, with a focus on age-related and orphan retinal diseases. Its product candidates include Zimura and Gene Therapy. The company was founded by David R.

