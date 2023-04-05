Kanzhun (NASDAQ:BZ) Stock Price Down 4.4%

Kanzhun Limited (NASDAQ:BZ – Get Rating) shares were down 4.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $18.21 and last traded at $18.28. Approximately 62,775 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 2,603,301 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.12.

Separately, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Kanzhun from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 366.40 and a beta of 0.25.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BZ. Tiger Global Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Kanzhun by 52.9% in the third quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 17,820,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,809,000 after acquiring an additional 6,164,992 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Kanzhun by 20.1% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,604,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,328,000 after acquiring an additional 4,113,569 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Kanzhun by 56.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,394,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,104,000 after acquiring an additional 4,106,865 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Kanzhun in the fourth quarter valued at about $76,089,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kanzhun by 57.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,927,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,698,000 after acquiring an additional 3,263,310 shares during the period. 48.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kanzhun Limited operates an online recruitment platform, BOSS Zhipin in the People's Republic of China. Its recruitment platform assists the recruitment process between job seekers and employers for enterprises, and corporations. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

