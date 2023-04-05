Kanzhun (NASDAQ:BZ) Stock Price Down 4.4%

Kanzhun Limited (NASDAQ:BZ – Get Rating) shares were down 4.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $18.21 and last traded at $18.28. Approximately 62,775 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 2,603,301 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.12.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Kanzhun from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th.
Kanzhun Price Performance
The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 366.40 and a beta of 0.25.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kanzhun
About Kanzhun
Kanzhun Limited operates an online recruitment platform, BOSS Zhipin in the People's Republic of China. Its recruitment platform assists the recruitment process between job seekers and employers for enterprises, and corporations. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Kanzhun (BZ)
- Staples Stocks Get Lift From Conagra Results, New Highs In Sight
- SGH Bottomed, But Can It Reverse And Move Higher?
- Is Pinterest Showing Signs of an Improving Ad Market?
- At 3x Earnings, Avis Budget Is Worth Taking for a Spin
- Toyota Is The Reliable Value Car Play
Receive News & Ratings for Kanzhun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kanzhun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.