JPMorgan BetaBuilders Developed Asia Pacific ex-Japan ETF (BATS:BBAX) Trading 1.6% Higher

JPMorgan BetaBuilders Developed Asia Pacific ex-Japan ETF (BATS:BBAX – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 1.6% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $49.94 and last traded at $49.94. 213,561 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $49.15.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders Developed Asia Pacific ex-Japan ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.25. The company has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a PE ratio of 14.32 and a beta of 0.87.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BBAX. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Developed Asia Pacific ex-Japan ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $434,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Developed Asia Pacific ex-Japan ETF by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 1,717 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Developed Asia Pacific ex-Japan ETF by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 34,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,693,000 after acquiring an additional 1,820 shares during the period. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Developed Asia Pacific ex-Japan ETF by 1,096.4% in the fourth quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 249,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,217,000 after acquiring an additional 228,758 shares during the period.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders Developed Asia Pacific ex-Japan ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders Developed Asia Pacific ex-Japan ETF (BBAX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap stocks in developed-market Asian countries, excluding Japan. BBAX was launched on Aug 7, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

