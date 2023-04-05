Joystick 1-Day Volume Reaches $5,828.15 (JOY)

Joystick (JOY) traded 9.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 4th. One Joystick token can now be bought for $0.0581 or 0.00000203 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Joystick has a total market cap of $11.90 million and $5,828.15 worth of Joystick was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Joystick has traded up 3.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00007971 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.10 or 0.00024899 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.55 or 0.00029979 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.21 or 0.00018268 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 86.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000091 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001491 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003454 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0373 or 0.00000131 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28,537.28 or 1.00022765 BTC.

Joystick Profile

JOY is a token. It launched on October 5th, 2022. Joystick’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 205,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Joystick is joystickgaming.io/content. The official website for Joystick is joystickgaming.io. Joystick’s official Twitter account is @joystickpros and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Joystick

According to CryptoCompare, “Joystick (JOY) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. Joystick has a current supply of 5,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Joystick is 0.0528655 USD and is down -3.99 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $541.07 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://joystickgaming.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Joystick directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Joystick should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Joystick using one of the exchanges listed above.

