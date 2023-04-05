Joseph L. Moskowitz Sells 500 Shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Stock

Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.45, for a total value of $32,225.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,269 shares in the company, valued at $1,241,887.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Aflac Price Performance

Shares of AFL stock traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $64.39. The stock had a trading volume of 263,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,691,385. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.73, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.93. Aflac Incorporated has a one year low of $52.07 and a one year high of $74.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $67.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.11.

Get Aflac alerts:

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.08. Aflac had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 21.54%. The business had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aflac

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Aflac by 0.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 55,153,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,099,629,000 after acquiring an additional 352,873 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Aflac by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,812,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $634,004,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640,984 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Aflac by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,755,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $318,476,000 after acquiring an additional 192,480 shares during the last quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S raised its holdings in shares of Aflac by 16.5% during the third quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 5,061,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $325,902,000 after purchasing an additional 715,304 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Aflac by 62.4% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,936,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $317,865,000 after acquiring an additional 1,897,212 shares during the period. 66.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AFL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Aflac from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Aflac from $78.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 24th. Raymond James upped their target price on Aflac from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Aflac from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Aflac in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Aflac has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.75.

Aflac Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Aflac, Inc is a holding company. engages in the provision of financial protection services. It operates through the followings segments: Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.). The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Aflac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aflac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.