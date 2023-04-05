Johnson Midwest Financial LLC Takes Position in PENN Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN)

Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new position in PENN Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PENN. HG Vora Capital Management LLC increased its position in PENN Entertainment by 114.3% in the third quarter. HG Vora Capital Management LLC now owns 7,500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,325,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000,000 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in PENN Entertainment by 79.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,789,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,891,000 after purchasing an additional 791,500 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in PENN Entertainment by 52.9% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,660,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,686,000 after purchasing an additional 574,239 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its stake in PENN Entertainment by 42.8% during the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,662,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,544,000 after buying an additional 498,084 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in PENN Entertainment by 395.4% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 568,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,650,000 after buying an additional 454,033 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.40% of the company’s stock.

Get PENN Entertainment alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on PENN shares. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of PENN Entertainment in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of PENN Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PENN Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of PENN Entertainment from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of PENN Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PENN Entertainment currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.13.

PENN Entertainment Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of PENN stock traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $29.16. The stock had a trading volume of 195,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,219,219. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $30.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.45. The company has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a PE ratio of 22.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.21. PENN Entertainment, Inc. has a one year low of $25.49 and a one year high of $41.03.

PENN Entertainment (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. PENN Entertainment had a net margin of 3.47% and a return on equity of 5.98%. The business’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that PENN Entertainment, Inc. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at PENN Entertainment

In related news, Director Saul Reibstein sold 39,457 shares of PENN Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.39, for a total value of $1,317,469.23. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 37,055 shares in the company, valued at $1,237,266.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About PENN Entertainment

(Get Rating)

PENN Entertainment, Inc owns and manages gaming and racing facilities and video gaming terminal operations with a focus on slot machine entertainment. It operates through the following business segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, Interactive, and Other. The Northeast segment consists of properties including Ameristar East Chicago, Greektown Casino-Hotel, and Hollywood Casino Bangor.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PENN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PENN Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PENN Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PENN Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.