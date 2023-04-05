Johnson Midwest Financial LLC Lowers Stock Position in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK)

Johnson Midwest Financial LLC decreased its stake in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 77,223 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,251 shares during the period. FS KKR Capital accounts for about 4.9% of Johnson Midwest Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC’s holdings in FS KKR Capital were worth $1,351,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital in the second quarter worth about $493,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital by 6.7% in the third quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 273,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,631,000 after purchasing an additional 17,141 shares in the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital by 17.8% in the third quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 18,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 2,734 shares in the last quarter. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital in the third quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital by 6.6% in the third quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 12,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.43% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FSK. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of FS KKR Capital from $18.50 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of FS KKR Capital from $21.00 to $21.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st.

FS KKR Capital Price Performance

NYSE:FSK traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.37. 142,311 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,082,964. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.74. The company has a market cap of $5.17 billion, a PE ratio of 57.44 and a beta of 1.40. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a 12-month low of $16.70 and a 12-month high of $23.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $449.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $431.49 million. FS KKR Capital had a net margin of 5.63% and a return on equity of 11.33%. FS KKR Capital’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FS KKR Capital Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 15.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. This is a boost from FS KKR Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. FS KKR Capital’s payout ratio is currently 800.00%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Elizabeth Sandler purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.64 per share, with a total value of $49,100.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,640 shares in the company, valued at $91,129.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Brian Gerson purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.69 per share, with a total value of $59,070.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 17,095 shares in the company, valued at $336,600.55. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Elizabeth Sandler purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.64 per share, with a total value of $49,100.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,640 shares in the company, valued at $91,129.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

FS KKR Capital Profile

(Get Rating)

FS KKR Capital Corp investment company located in US with an EBITDA of $25 to $100 million. The fund focus on Broad range of sectors. It participates in debt and buyout capital transactions.

