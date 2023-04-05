Johnson Midwest Financial LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Johnson Midwest Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) by 4,393.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,245 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,928 shares during the quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $169,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lake Street Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 246,521 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,926,000 after purchasing an additional 41,921 shares in the last quarter. Sfmg LLC grew its stake in Energy Transfer by 24.9% in the 4th quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 21,685 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 4,319 shares during the period. Independent Wealth Network Inc. grew its stake in Energy Transfer by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 64,444 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $765,000 after acquiring an additional 2,356 shares during the period. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC grew its stake in Energy Transfer by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 61,871 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $734,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045 shares during the period. Finally, Bard Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in Energy Transfer by 66.4% in the 4th quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 52,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $617,000 after acquiring an additional 20,750 shares during the period. 37.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Energy Transfer Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of ET stock traded down $0.07 on Wednesday, hitting $12.68. 831,180 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,317,217. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.24 billion, a PE ratio of 9.17 and a beta of 1.73. Energy Transfer LP has a twelve month low of $9.15 and a twelve month high of $13.67.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

Energy Transfer ( NYSE:ET Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The pipeline company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $20.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.81 billion. Energy Transfer had a net margin of 5.17% and a return on equity of 13.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 7th were issued a $0.305 dividend. This is a positive change from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 6th. Energy Transfer’s payout ratio is 87.77%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ET shares. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Energy Transfer in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.43.

Insider Activity at Energy Transfer

In related news, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren acquired 1,339,398 shares of Energy Transfer stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.99 per share, for a total transaction of $17,398,780.02. Following the acquisition, the chairman now owns 56,917,875 shares in the company, valued at $739,363,196.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 3.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Energy Transfer Profile

(Get Rating)

Energy Transfer LP provides natural gas pipeline transportation and transmission services. It operates through the following segments: Intrastate Transportation and Storage, Interstate Transportation and Storage, Midstream, NGL and Refined Products Transportation and Services, Crude Oil Transportation and Services, Investment in Sunoco LP, Investment in USAC, and All Other.

Featured Stories

