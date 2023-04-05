John Hancock Preferred Income Fund (NYSE:HPI) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.12

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund (NYSE:HPI – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, April 3rd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 13th will be given a dividend of 0.1235 per share on Friday, April 28th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 12th.
John Hancock Preferred Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 5.5% annually over the last three years.
John Hancock Preferred Income Fund Price Performance
Shares of NYSE HPI traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $15.82. 2,166 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,581. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.54 and its 200 day moving average is $16.32. John Hancock Preferred Income Fund has a one year low of $14.69 and a one year high of $19.30.
About John Hancock Preferred Income Fund
John Hancock Preferred Income Fund operates as a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. It seeks to provide a high level of current income consistent with preservation of capital by investing its assets in preferred stocks or other preferred securities, including convertible preferred securities.
