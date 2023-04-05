John Hancock Preferred Income Fund (NYSE:HPI) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.12

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund (NYSE:HPI – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, April 3rd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 13th will be given a dividend of 0.1235 per share on Friday, April 28th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 12th.

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 5.5% annually over the last three years.

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HPI traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $15.82. 2,166 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,581. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.54 and its 200 day moving average is $16.32. John Hancock Preferred Income Fund has a one year low of $14.69 and a one year high of $19.30.

Institutional Trading of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund

About John Hancock Preferred Income Fund

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 274,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,303,000 after buying an additional 23,194 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth $1,804,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund by 77.6% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 106,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,064,000 after buying an additional 46,615 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 94,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,517,000 after buying an additional 11,648 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth $983,000.

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund operates as a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. It seeks to provide a high level of current income consistent with preservation of capital by investing its assets in preferred stocks or other preferred securities, including convertible preferred securities.

